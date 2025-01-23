Police operatives in Ogun State have killed the kidnappers of Folashade Odumosu, the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, rescuing her and recovering the ransom used as bait.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Thursday, saying the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun “commended the Police Operatives and CP Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job.”

“We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country,” Mr Adejobi added.

Mrs Odumosu was abducted last week at the entrance of her residence in Arepo, Owode Local Government Area, Ogun State. Her abductors demanded N40 million ransom.

The kidnappers intercepted Mrs Odumosu’s Lexus SUV vehicle and took her through a swampy area to an unknown location.

The police spokesperson did not give further details about the location where Mrs Odumosu was rescued. He also did not disclose the ransom amount “recovered.”

Kidnapping has become endemic in Nigeria as shown by a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report which revealed that a total of N2.2 trillion was paid in ransom as more than 2 million Nigerians were kidnapped between May 2023 and April 2024.

The report tagged ‘The Crime Experienced and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) 2024’, revealed that 614,937 people were killed nationwide. Of this figure, 206,030 were killed in the banditry-ravaged North-west, while 188,992 people were killed in the North-east, a region plagued by years-long insurgency by Boko Haram and its splinter groups.

