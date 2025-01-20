Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State said he recently queried two civil servants for allegedly certifying uncompleted projects and paying the contractors.

Mr Oborevwori disclosed this on Sunday at the retirement thanksgiving service in honour of Joy Enwa, the outgoing accountant general and permanent secretary of the state Ministry of Finance.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the service was held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Asaba.

The governor warned that his administration would not spare any government official found to have certified uncompleted or poorly executed projects for payment.

He said that his administration wants to ensure that the people receive value for every project executed by the state government.

Mr Oborevwori lauded the theme of the homily, “The Choice of a Good Name”, and admonished civil servants in the state to desist from actions that could jeopardise their careers.

“This message speaks loudly on what I have been doing in the past one week; the message is key to all our civil and public servants because a lot has been happening and I am happy for the choice of the topic.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“All that civil servants needed since I came into office I have done for them. What else do they need?

“After fuel subsidy removal, we paid them transport allowance for three months, we paid promotion arrears of over N5.6 billion, and we were also the first to pronounce and pay the New National Minimum Wage.

“As I am standing here, I am very, very angry for what civil servants are doing.

“Two civil servants have been issued query for issuing certificates for jobs that have not been completed and payments made.

“I know the ethics. Next week, I will announce their names, and we will look at it, following due process.

“You know, in this government, if you do well, space will be given to you to do more,” the governor said.

He congratulated Mrs Enwa on her achievements and her growing through the ranks to the echelon of her career.

ALSO READ: Oborevwori urges Nigerians to remain optimistic amid economic hardship

He said, “The calibre of people that have come today to honour her on retirement is a clear testament to the fact that she did well in service.”

The sermon

In a sermon, the Bishop of the Diocese of Asaba, Kingsley Obuh, charged everyone in a position of trust to embrace a good name for posterity.

He congratulated Mrs Enwa on her successful retirement as the accountant-general of the state and permanent secretary in the civil service.

Mr Obuh advised her to keep radiating the “good traits that endeared her to all” while in service.

He said a good name can be earned through honourable behaviour, godly wisdom, moral courage and personal integrity.

He said no position is permanent, hence the need to leave enviable legacies while in active service.

He further advised Mrs Enwa to use the remaining years of her life to serve God and humanity.

The bishop also commended the governor for his “giant strides” in all sectors and urged him to continue pursuing his M.O.R.E Agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

