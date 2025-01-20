The saying, ‘old flames die hard,’ seemed to hold as Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as Kwam1, reunited with his estranged wife, Fathia ‘Titi Marshal’ Titilola, during his mother’s burial in Ijebu, Ogun State.

Kwam1 announced the death of his mother, Halima Anifowoshe, on Saturday, and per Islamic rites, she was buried the same day.

The emotional moment [laying his mother to rest] was marked by tears rolling down the 67-year-old cheeks as he bid farewell to his mother.

A viral video from the burial showed Ms Marshal and Kwam1’s newest wife, Emmanuella Aderopo, offering condolences to him.

Kwam1 and Ms Marshal have not been spotted together publicly since their marriage became strained following the singer’s marriage to Emmanuella in September 2021.

Confirming that all was not well with their union, she caused a buzz on social media in June 2024 by sharing a video of herself in the arms of a new lover, whose identity remained unknown.

On 17 June 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Marshal was seen in a video locked in an intimate embrace with an unidentified man.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The profound romantic moment drew admiration and curiosity from fans and followers alike.

Dramatic reunion

Meanwhile, at Kwam1’s mother’s burial, the mother of four was spotted donning sunglasses and walking out of the Central Mosque in Ijebu Ode, joining Kwam1—Emmanuella and well-wishers.

As the group approached a car parked near the mosque, the crowd cheered Kwam1. He, Emmanuella, and Ms Marshal entered the car together and drove off.

Mourning and rivalry

In another viral video captured outside the mosque, Kwam1 is seen weeping, flanked by Ms Marshal and Emmanuella, who vie for his attention as they attempt to console him.

Ms Marshal could be seen wiping his (Kwam1) tears and gently placing her hand around his neck while engaging him in a brief conversation.

At the same time, his new wife, Emmanuella, dressed in white, ensured she wasn’t left out as she sat on Kwam1’s lap.

The two women’s actions sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many netizens questioning why they chose to display their rivalry on such a sombre occasion.

Opinions were divided in the viral videos’ comment sections. While some viewers supported Emmanuella, others sided with Ms Marshal, fueling an ongoing debate about the dynamics of Kwam1’s relationships and the public display of affection at the event.

See the screenshots below

Ms Marshal

Ms Marshal, a socialite and owner of an upscale fabric store in Surulere, Lagos, was previously married to a certain Tunde Bashua but left him for Kwam1.

Kwam1 married her in a private ceremony at his Ijebu mansion in March 2018, coinciding with his 61st birthday.

Before their union, it was reported that Kwam1 had allegedly been married to her niece, Salewa.

After their marriage, Ms Marshal prided herself on being the only woman Kwam1 celebrated publicly on Instagram for her birthday, often ignoring the existence of his other women.

She studied Business Law at Coventry University in the UK. Their relationship became official in 2013 when she gave birth to Kwam1’s 38th child in the United States.

She openly flaunted her position as the musician’s legitimate wife, proudly declaring herself as ‘Ms Marshal’ at social gatherings and leaving no doubt about her status.

However, their union became rocky when the Fuji singer met and fell deeply in love with his new wife, Emmanuella, the Iyalode of Igbehin.

Emmanuella

Meanwhile, Kwam1 married Emmanuella, whom he fondly calls ‘Nuella Ajike Mi,’ in November 2021.

Emmanuella became his third wife after Ms Marshal, whom he married in 2017, and Yewande, who resides in Canada with their children.

Emmanuella is a successful entrepreneur who runs Partydreams, a children’s boutique and gift store in Omole Phase 1, Lagos.

She also owns a liquor store and is an active Forex trader. She studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology.

A mother of three from a previous marriage, Emmanuella holds the traditional title of Otun Iyalode of Igbehin in Abeokuta.

Her late father, Stephen Gboyega Odebiyi, was a highly respected Egba chief.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

