Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has called on Nigerians to remain optimistic and resilient in the face of the country’s current economic hardship.

Speaking at an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Cathedral Church of St. Peters in Asaba, Mr Oborevwori emphasised the importance of staying positive, citing the phrase “tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

He paid tribute to Nigeria’s founding fathers. He urged citizens to remain hopeful and united, adding that a new phase of prosperity, peace, unity, and progress would soon envelop the country.

Mr Oborevwori acknowledged the struggles many Nigerians face due to inflation and economic reforms but stressed that every problem has an expiry date.

The governor emphasised the need for creativity, innovation, determination, patience, and resilience to overcome the challenges.

He also encouraged Nigerians to pray for the country’s peace, unity, and development, stating that “decision determines destiny” and that speaking positively about the country would yield surprising results.

In response to Bishop of Anglican Communion, Asaba, Kingsley Obuh’s commendation on quality project delivery, Mr Oborevwori assured that he would not tolerate substandard work in Delta.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He mentioned a meeting with top officials, where he stressed the importance of proper job execution.

The governor pleaded with Delta House of Assembly members to conduct thorough oversight and announced plans to establish a hotline for direct public feedback.

He also instructed the accountant-general of the state and the commissioner for finance to ensure workers are paid by the 26 of every month.

Earlier, Mr Obuh, in his sermon “In all things, give thanks,” encouraged Nigerians not to be discouraged but to give thanks to God, as it is His will for all men.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

