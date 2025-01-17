Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who plays for Italian Serie A club Udinese, is under investigation by the Udine Public Prosecutor’s Office for alleged illegal betting practices.

According to reports by Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, betting agency Sisal detected unusual gambling patterns on the likelihood of Okoye being booked during Udinese’s away match against Lazio in March 2024.

Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting after 64 minutes, sparking suspicions of foul play.

The investigation is also examining the role of Diego Giordano, the 40-year-old owner of the Biffi pizzeria in Udine, who is alleged to have been involved in a verbal agreement regarding the bet at his restaurant.

If found guilty, Okoye faces as much as a four-year ban from all competitions, as well as potential legal consequences.

However, the player’s legal representatives have denied all allegations, claiming that the accusations are unfounded and lack substantial evidence.

Sandro Tonali, Kieran Trippier, and Ivan Toney are just a few of the high-profile footballers who have faced fines and bans for betting-related offences.

Like others, England’s Football Association’s rules on gambling are clear: players cannot bet on themselves, ask others to bet for them, or share insider knowledge.

Some players, like Joey Barton and Daniel Sturridge, have faced significant bans and fines for their betting activities, while others, like Andros Townsend, received lesser penalties.

Okoye, who recently underwent wrist surgery, has been out of action for Udinese.

The club has since signed Egil Selvik as a precautionary measure.

The goalkeeper made his return to the Nigerian national team in November 2024, after a two-year absence, in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda. The Super Eagles won the match 2-1.

