As the various governments and their agencies do their bit, it’s important that we are all deliberate in our actions to stem the tide of noise pollution in our homes, offices, neighbourhoods and even our roads. Where someone knows, for instance, that his generator sounds more like a grinding machine, he should make necessary efforts to ensure the noise is brought to a minimum acceptable level and not be a source of worry or inconvenience to others.

It’s a miracle that many Nigerians still hear at all. What with the various kinds of noise we encounter on a daily basis! Blaring vehicle horns and crazily loud speakers. Howling bus conductors and screaming passengers. Rattling generators and ear-splittingly loud machines. So it’s a mystery our eardrums still function, even if they don’t do so optimally.

In Nigeria, you don’t need to wake up or get out of bed to be surrounded by noise. It’s right at your doorstep. It’s in your living room. It’s in your bedroom. Anywhere you turn in your house, it’s there. It’s on the road, whether you are driving, walking, or on a bus, or in a taxi. It’s in your place of work. It’s simply everywhere you turn. Whether or not it’s invited, it’s right in your face, and in your ears. Noise just seems to be a normal occurrence here and so has become a part of our daily living.

Unfortunately, many do not understand, or understand enough, the harm noise pollution does to us. I was in a conversation with a friend a few days ago and he mentioned that the loud noise of the generator on the premises next to his office often continues to reverberate in his ears, and head, long after he has left the office. And many can relate with this — no thanks to the constant power interruptions experienced across the country.

The truth is that noise pollution has a significant impact on human health. It affects both the physical and mental well-being of those who are exposed to it. Its effects can however vary depending on factors such as the intensity, frequency, and duration of the noise, as well as individual sensitivity.

Among the many effects of noise pollution is hearing loss. Experts agree that prolonged exposure to loud noise can damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear, leading to hearing loss. This can range from temporary tinnitus (ringing in the ears) to permanent hearing impairment. I am sure you have met people who are constantly speaking at the top of their voices and who claim that is just the way they talk. They may in reality be struggling with the effect of noise pollution. What about the ones who think nothing is wrong with their hearing but cannot hear you until you are really shouting? Noise pollution can do terrible things to people’s ears without their knowing it.

Studies have also shown a link between noise pollution and the heightened risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. Noise, it has been found, can trigger the release of stress hormones, which can strain the heart.

It has been found that even moderate levels of noise can disrupt sleep, leading to fatigue, irritability, and decreased cognitive function. The constant stress and sleep disruption caused by noise can contribute to negative mood states and further increase the risk of various health problems. It’s, therefore, no wonder that studies suggest a link between noise pollution and the increased risk of depression.

Noise pollution can significantly reduce one’s quality of life, making it difficult to relax, enjoy outdoor activities, and feel comfortable even in one’s own home.

The primary responsibility for controlling noise pollution in Nigeria lies with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA). However, state and local governments also have responsibilities in noise pollution control. They may enact specific regulations, conduct noise monitoring within their jurisdictions, and enforce noise pollution laws.

We owe ourselves and others a responsibility to initiate and support noise reduction efforts. That way, we are contributing our quota, however little, to making our neighbourhood and society a saner place to live and work in.

It’s against this backdrop that one commends the various laws, agencies and efforts of the few state governments across the country geared towards arresting the menace of noise pollution, with the Lagos State government doubling its efforts in recent times. The appropriate punishments being meted out to those in the habit of encroaching on other people’s spaces through noise pollution are commendable. People are at least entitled to some peace and quiet in their neighbourhoods or wherever they may be.

Other states that are not yet mindful of the negative effects of noise pollution may want to borrow a leaf from those who are already doing something about it and ensure appropriate measures are put in place to minimise, if not totally eradicate, noise pollution.

Sylvester Ojenagbon, a health communication expert, lives in Lagos.

