President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated a former senator, John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the president-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesperson, said in a statement that Mr Azuta-Mbata represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007.

Mr Azuta-Mbata was elected as president-general of the Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.

President Tinubu also congratulated the group on the successful leadership transition and enjoined the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.

“The President recognises the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.

“President Tinubu wishes the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task,” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the South-east governors have pledged to support and strengthen the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the development and growth of the region.

The Chairperson of South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, made the pledge during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly meeting held at the Old Government Lodge Enugu on Friday to elect Ohanaeze’s new executives.

Mr Uzodinma said, “I speak for myself and on behalf of other governors in Ohanaeze states.

“We congratulate Ndi Igbo on the new dawn, the harmonious manner, quality of organisation, and the conduct we have witnessed in this convention since we arrived in Enugu.”

While lauding Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for hosting the convention on behalf of Ndigbo, Mr Uzodinma said, “The governors of South-east states came together and resolved to strengthen Ohanaeze Ndigbo and to give strong support to it.

“We also agreed to make it worthy of the dreams of the original founders and to discourage all forms of rascality, bad behaviour and conduct among the elected members and members of Ohanaeze.

“We will encourage those things that bring us together and shun those things that divide us as a people”.

According to him, the governors of the Ohanaeze states have agreed to work in unity to move Igboland forward.

