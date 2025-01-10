The South-east governors have pledged to support and strengthen the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the development and growth of the region.

The Chairperson of South-East Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, made the pledge during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly meeting held at the Old Government Lodge Enugu on Friday to elect Ohanaeze’s new executives.

Mr Uzodinma said, “I speak for myself and on behalf of other governors in Ohanaeze states.

“We congratulate Ndi Igbo for the new dawn, the harmonious manner, quality of organisation and the conduct we witnessed in this convention since we arrived in Enugu.”

While lauding Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for hosting the convention on behalf of Ndigbo, Mr Uzodinma said, “The governors of South-east states came together and resolved to strengthen Ohanaeze Ndigbo and to give strong support to it.

“We also agreed to make it worthy of the dreams of the original founders and to discourage all forms of rascality, bad behaviour and conduct among the elected members and members of Ohanaeze.

“We will encourage those things that bring us together and shun those things that divide us as a people.”

According to him, the governors of the Ohanaeze states have agreed to work in unity to move Igboland forward.

This, he said, was because of past experiences in which they had elected officials to defend and represent them but who ended up creating confusion, bringing litigation upon litigation, and causing disunity among brothers and sisters.

“We have also decided that those to be elected into the new executives of Ohanaeze must have a second address and be supported by their home state so that we have somebody to hold responsible in case of bad behaviour.

“The governors want Ohanaeze to unite as a family to look for homegrown solutions to our problems,” the governor added.

What Gov Mbah said at the meeting

Governor Mbah, who hosted the meeting, also stressed the need for a strong and united front by Ndigbo, urging all to put the Igbo interest above narrow interests and partisan politics.

Mr Mbah noted that the socio-political circumstances that gave birth to the pan-Igbo body remained relevant in present-day Nigeria as they were in the 1970s.

He extolled the leadership of Igbo leaders such as Michael Okpara, who, he said, demonstrated that so much could be achieved when patriotism, altruism, and a sense of brotherhood were at the core of leadership.

“We may be gathered here for the crucial task of electing members into the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, but this epic event yet offers a room for introspection regarding the noble vision that inspired our forebears towards its founding.

“The ties that bind us run deep and transcend geographical boundaries, for we are bound by a common history and cultural heritage.

“Our forebears clearly understood this. They understood, as well, that unity is a formidable force.

“From the Igbo Federal Union to the Igbo State Union and the Igbo Forum that later became Ohanaeze Ndigbo in 1979, the motivation had always been the desire to forge unity and deep brotherhood amongst the Igbo,” Mr Mbah said.

Also speaking, the outgoing Ohanaeze President-General, Ozichukwu Chukwu, explained that the Imo four-year tenure had come to an end, stressing that the memories, lessons, and experiences would stay with them forever.

He said a better, unified, vibrant, proactive, and resilient Ohanaeze would commence with a credible leadership recruitment process.

“Based on this, I join in the clarion call to the Igbo extraction of the Rivers State in particular and other Igbo states, in general, to ensure that only men and women of integrity and proven records of accomplishments are put forward to fill the offices zoned to the states in accordance with the rotation principles of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“We also ensured that the Screening, Appeal and Electoral Committees for the purpose of today’s Ohanaeze election comprise men and women whose public records and private lives are beyond reproach,” he said.

A former senator, John Azuta-Mbata from Ikwere, Rivers State, emerged as the new president-general of the Igbo group in an election held in Enugu on Friday.

(NAN)

