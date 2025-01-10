Following the Federal High Court in Abuja’s order on Monday to release embattled Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo, popularly known as Speed Darlington, his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has accused the police of ‘‘wilfully defying the directive’’.

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian rapper, was arrested in November 2024 over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking fellow artiste Burna Boy. Despite these allegations, the rapper has since remained in police detention, a situation that many find unjust and concerning.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr Adeyanju stated, “After fulfilling everything in the letter, we did everything that was ordered. Every detail was made. Verification was done. And then, only at 4 p.m. today (Friday), the police informed us they were not releasing him (Speed Darlington).”

Mr Adeyanju alleged that the delay is linked to the Deputy Inspector General of Police. He added that his legal team would return to court on Monday to escalate the matter and seek enforcement of the court’s orders.

“This is yet another act of contempt of court. No single criterion was unmet, yet this is still happening. The delay stems from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau in Abuja, DIG Dasuki Galadanchi. My legal team and I will return to court on Monday to report this development,” Mr Adeyanju said.

When this newspaper contacted the Police PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he assured us a reaction would be provided and asked our correspondent to send him a text message. However, as of press time, no response has been received.

On Monday, the Federal High Court, in a ruling delivered, directed the immediate release of Speed Darlington pending the hearing of the substantive matter. Justice M.S. Liman also permitted Darlington’s counsel, Marshal Abubakar, to stand as surety for his client.

Alternatively, the court ordered the police to arraign the rapper immediately.

“The Federal High Court has directed the Nigerian Police to comply with the order to release Speed Darlington immediately pending the hearing of the substantive matter. The court further directs Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to stand as surety to Akpi (Speed Darlington). Alternatively, he should be arraigned immediately,” Mr Adeyanju told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

N300 million lawsuit

However, the police have reportedly failed to act on the ruling despite assurances from Darlington’s legal team that all conditions were met.

In response to his continued detention, Darlington filed a N300 million lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing the police of unlawful detention and rights violations. According to his legal representatives, the rapper was detained for five days in October 2024 without being formally charged and subjected to mistreatment.

After securing bail, he was re-arrested in November for allegedly violating bail conditions despite notifying authorities of a medical emergency and obtaining permission to travel for a performance. The lawsuit seeks a declaration that his arrest and detention violated constitutional rights, immediate release, N300 million in damages, and compensation for mistreatment during detention.

A Federal High Court order issued on 23 December 2024 had already instructed the police to charge him within 48 hours or release him unconditionally. However, the police cited administrative delays during the Christmas holiday as a reason for non-compliance.

Despite repeated efforts to fulfil bail conditions on 7 January, the police reportedly ignored all communications from Darlington’s legal team, adding to the frustration and helplessness of the situation.

The case has now been adjourned to 13 January 2025, while Darlington’s arraignment on criminal charges is scheduled for 15 January. Meanwhile, Speed Darlington remains in detention, awaiting justice amid mounting and serious allegations of police misconduct and disregard for the rule of law, a situation that demands urgent attention.

