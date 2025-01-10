An Endocrinologist, Ayuba Mugana, of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, has emphasised the health benefits of consuming dates, highlighting their role in reducing the risk of cancer and brain diseases.

Mr Mugana said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

He noted that the nutritional properties of dates are necessary for brain health, reducing cancer risk, heart and eye diseases.

According to him, the nutritional properties of dates include carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins, among other minerals.

The medical expert said the consumption of two or three dates in between meals can be beneficial for diabetic patients due to their fibre content, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

ALSO READ: Nigeria to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets

“Date fruits will not spike blood glucose. The dates fruit can be consumed by diabetic patients preferably in between meals,” he said.

“Not more than three should be consumed at a time.”

The doctor, however, advised diabetic patients to adhere to the professional guidelines for diets, as well as visit the hospital.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

