An Endocrinologist, Ayuba Mugana, of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, has emphasised the health benefits of consuming dates, highlighting their role in reducing the risk of cancer and brain diseases.
Mr Mugana said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.
He noted that the nutritional properties of dates are necessary for brain health, reducing cancer risk, heart and eye diseases.
According to him, the nutritional properties of dates include carbohydrates, fibre, and vitamins, among other minerals.
The medical expert said the consumption of two or three dates in between meals can be beneficial for diabetic patients due to their fibre content, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.
|
ALSO READ: Nigeria to investigate how date fruits from Saudi found way into markets
“Date fruits will not spike blood glucose. The dates fruit can be consumed by diabetic patients preferably in between meals,” he said.
“Not more than three should be consumed at a time.”
The doctor, however, advised diabetic patients to adhere to the professional guidelines for diets, as well as visit the hospital.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999