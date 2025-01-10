At least ten people have been confirmed killed and several others injured in a fight between crop farmers and cattle herders in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State.
The latest attack occurred at Gidan Nagari, about two kilometres from the scene of an earlier attack, Gululu, where the peasant farmers accused the herders of looting a provision store in the Miga LGA.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how nine people were killed in that violent confrontation that extended to the neighbouring Jahun LGA.
The head of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Haruna Mairiga, who visited the area Friday morning, confirmed that 10 people were killed in the latest attack.
The dead consisted of nine males and an eight-year-old girl, all from the peasant farmers’ community.
The attackers reportedly torched houses in Gidan Nagari in the midnight attack and shot at residents as they fled their homes.
The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, couldn’t be reached immediately to speak on the incident..
