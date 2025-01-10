Terrorists suspected to be members of a Boko Haram breakaway faction, the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP), have bombed a police station in Borno State, killing two officers.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said the terrorists detonated the bomb at Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters at midnight on Thursday, 9 January.

He identified the officers killed in the attack as Bartholomew Kalawa, a police inspector and Mustapha Huzaifat, a corporal.

IGP orders clampdown

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the attack and ordered a clampdown on the assailants.

The police boss also sent his condolences to the families of the deceased officers, adding that their “sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten as their benefits and entitlements will be immediately paid to their families.”

The police spokesperson explained that Mr Egbetokun has also directed Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), to mobilise resources and personnel that will collaborate with sister security agencies to “ensure the perpetrators of this nefarious act are found and caused to face the full wrath of the law.”

ISWAP intensifies terror attacks

Since the beginning of the year, fighters of ISWAP have highlighted their attacks against security forces and civilians in the North-east region.

On 4 January, the terrorists killed six soldiers in what the Nigerian military authority described as a failed attack on its troops in Sabon Gari, Borno State. The military said it also killed 34 of the terrorists.

Three days after the “failed attack”, the terrorists, in their propaganda message, claimed an IED attack on government-backed militia, possibly, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

According to the message, the IED attack targeted the government-backed militia on a routine patrol around Warjiroko and Damboa in Borno State, killing “a leader.”

In the same period, ISWAP also claimed two more violent attacks. The terrorists, in their propaganda message, said they killed a man believed to be spying for the Nigerian Army. The terrorists explained that they killed the man with a machine gun in his house in Kanama, Yobe State.

Also, ISWAP claimed it attacked a joint security force around Yamtaji and Gwoza in Borno State, killing one and injuring others. The terrorists added that they took a vehicle and five motorcycles.

