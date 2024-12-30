President Joe Biden says former US President Jimmy Carter was an extraordinary statesman and humanitarian throughout his lifetime.

During a televised address on Sunday night from his family holiday in the US Virgin Islands, the US President stated that Mr Carter embodied “the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away.”

He also said that the world has lost a “remarkable leader” and a “man for all time.”

The Carter Center announced the death of the 39th US President in a post made on X, formerly Twitter, stating that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

“Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the non-profit organisation said.”

Mr Carter, who is the longest-lived US president, passed away 13 months after beginning hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, the small town where he and his wife, Rosalynn, had lived.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died at the age of 100.

Biden’s relationship with Carter

Mr Carter served as the 39th president of the United States between 1977 and 1981.

He was elected to the White House in 1976, and President Biden was said to be the first national figure to endorse Mr Carter when he ran for president.

The two had formed an early alliance in the Senate, and Mr Carter served as Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967.

Mr Carter is considered to be President Biden’s first political ally.

In his remark, the US President praised the former president’s character.

He said his memories of Mr Carter boiled down to “decency, decency, decency” and Mr Carter’s belief that everybody “deserved a shot.”

“Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needs something and just keeps walking? Can you imagine referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk? I can’t,” he said.

Biden declares January 9 as mourning day

The US President also announced a national day of mourning on 9 January to honour Mr Carter.

He encouraged Americans to visit places of worship to “pay homage” to the late president.

He also directed that flags be flown at half-mast at all public and military buildings for 30 days, a period that would include President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“To all of the young people in this nation and for anyone in search of what it means to live a life of purpose and meaning – the good life – study Jimmy Carter, a man of principle, faith, and humility,” the president also said in a statement issued on his behalf by the White House.

Trump reacts

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, the incoming president, who will assume office on 20 January, commended Mr Carter for his unwavering efforts to enhance the well-being of the American people.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country, and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.

“For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

The four living former US presidents and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have all mourned Mr Carter’s death.

Foreign leaders pay tributes

World leaders, too, have expressed their condolences and honoured Mr Carter’s legacy.

Britain’s King Charles III said “his dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Mr Carter for being driven by deep faith and principles.

He said, “Carter was motivated by his strong faith and values,” and he redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad.”

Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Mr Carter a leader who has fought firmly for Ukraine’s freedom.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, also said he had been a “steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace.”

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu said Mr Carter was a faithful and dedicated friend of Nigeria before his death.

“As a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and global statesman, President Carter devoted his post-presidential life to the causes of peace, democracy, and eradicating tropical diseases,” the Nigerian leader said.

