Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has promised to build an Olympic-sized stadium in the state, to improve sports facilities and promote grassroots sports development.

Mr Soludo, represented by the information commissioner, Law Mefor, disclosed this at the 2024 Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Week in Awka on Friday.

The SWAN week had the theme “Sports Development in Anambra: The Infrastructure Question”.

The governor said his administration recognised the importance of infrastructure in sports development.

“The state government is investing hugely in sports infrastructure because we recognise the benefits of sports and contributions of Anambra indigenes in sports.

“Sports is not only about football; there are about 19 sporting activities, and Anambra has a comparative advantage in about 10 sports.

“This is because a typical Anambra man or woman is physically fit and strong enough to get involved in sports and should be positioned to participate in state, regional, and national sports activities.

“The state government will construct an Olympic-size stadium in Anambra soon because sports is not just for fun; it is a serious economic activity that has made many athletes millionaires,” he said.

Mr Soludo urged SWAN to support the state government in developing sports in the state and evoke youth interest in sports activities as a means of tackling youth restiveness and other vices.

Dilapidated, inadequate sports facilities

In his lecture, a professor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University and a guest lecturer, Chris Abakare, decried the state’s dilapidated and inadequate sports facilities.

Mr Abakare described the situation as a serious concern that needs to be addressed by the state government.

He described sports as a unifying factor and an effective stimulus for economic development in the country and across the globe.

“I say this because of the good role sports play in the lives of our people and also globally,” he said

The guest lecturer appealed to the three tiers of government to collaborate with the private sector to improve sports facilities in the state and the country.

He said that the measure would enable the government to discover more good athletes for the state and the nation.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Tony Nezianya, urged the state government to construct standard stadium in each of the three Senatorial districts to drive sports development in the state.

Also, Godwin Aghaulor, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, Godwin Aghaulor, urged youths to get involved in sports to eliminate idleness and crime in the state.

Earlier, the chairperson of SWAN, Anambra chapter, Chimezie Anaso, said the yearly event was to take stock of sporting activities in the state, chart the way forward and recognise stakeholders who have contributed positively in the sector.

The event featured awards to recognise individuals and groups who have been contributing to the development of sports in the state.

(NAN)

