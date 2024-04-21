Nollywood actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband, Linus Idahosa, on Sunday celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.
The actress took to her Instagram page, @stephanielinus, to celebrate the milestone with a display of a picture of herself and her husband.
She wrote, “Cheers to 🥂Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together.
“Each year, always better than the last.
|
“Happy 13th Anniversary, to us🌹” #Thirteen Years Strong #Happy Anniversary.”
Some fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.
@Joycekalu said, “Happy anniversary sis.”
@Yomicasual, with an emoji wrote, “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”
@Kelechiamadiobi said, “Big congratulations.”
READ ALSO:Enugu govt signs multi-million dollar deal on entertainment park
Also, @DewumiHappy wrote “Happy anniversary 😍😍.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple got married on 21 April 2012, in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999