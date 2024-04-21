Portable and wives

Singer Portable threatened to evict his wife, Bewaji Ewatomi aka Mama Zeh from his house over her self-proclaimed queen title birthday message.

The singer’s wife posted birthday pictures on her Instagram page with a caption proclaiming herself as a queen of herself.

Portable, who the caption didn’t resonate with, corrected his wife’s self-proclaimed queen title. He emphasised that he was the one responsible for her popularity.

He wrote: “If you’re called a strong woman, it’s because of me. I fail to grasp why you label yourself the queen of yourself. Either amend your caption or vacate my house.”

PREMIUM TIMES checked Bewaji’s Instagram page and found out she pulled down the post with her Instagram profile bio now reflecting Portable’s name.

Similarly, the Ogun-born singer called out his lover, Queen Damilola, the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, over her refusal to bear him a child.

The ‘Zazuu Zeh’ crooner, who replied to Queen Damilola’s post on Instagram, questioned her inability to get pregnant despite his being responsible for her.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that Damilola complained that he welcomed a child every year.

He wrote, “You alone among all my wives have not conceived. I’ve taken responsibility for you, yet you’ve failed me. Why have you refused to conceive for me? You’ve mentioned that I father children yearly, so why haven’t you done the same for me? I’ve cared for you when nobody else did. Although you reside in my house, your mind is elsewhere. You’ve let me down. I’ve shown you love.”

Mayorkun’s lawsuit against Nicki Dabarbie

Singer Mayorkun threatened a N1bn lawsuit against social media influencer Precious Kingsley, aka Nicki Dabarbie, if she failed to apologise for defaming him.

Nicki Dabarbie alleged that Mayorkun and his colleague, Abbey Elias, aka Skiibii, attempted to use her for a ‘money ritual’ in a series of Instagram posts.

The singer, in a statement by his lawyers, Monarchs, and Stroud, demanded the social media influencer to take down the posts with a retraction within twenty-four hours.

The lawyers said the allegations made by Dabarbie were false. Mayorkun rose to fame after releasing a cover of Davido’s ‘The Money’ single and was discovered by the singer on X.

Singer Khaid hospitalised

Music executive and content creator Sydney Talker disclosed that singer Khaid was hospitalised due to alleged internal bleeding.

Talker, on his X page, called for prayers for the rapper, whose real name is Sulaimon Solomon.

Talker tweeted, “I prayed for Khaid. He needed your prayers.”

Khaid rose to fame with the release of the ‘With You’ song after he signed a record deal with Sydney Talker’s Neville Records in 2022.

The song earned him his first chart entry on Nigeria TurnTable Top 50 single chart at number forty-eight on 14 February 2022.

Court served Mohbad’s widow’s order to conduct DNA on Liam

A Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos served Wunmi, late singer Mohbad’s widow, an order in a substituted means to conduct a DNA test on Liam.

Since Mohbad died on 12 September 2023, his family and Wunmi had been at loggerheads over Liam’s (the late singer’s son) paternity.

Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family legal team, in a statement, said Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, sought an order to serve Wunmi by posting all the originating processes and other processes in the suit on her last-known address.

Ms Odumosu said the sheriff attempted twice to serve Wunmi the court process but failed.

Wunmi, who claimed no Court order was served to her, rose to fame following the controversies between her and Mohbad’s family.

Adanma Luke bids farewell to Jnr Pope, others

Actress and producer Adanma Luke bid farewell to Jnr Pope and four others who lost their lives during her ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life’ production.

Jnr Pope and four others died after their boat capsised on their way to the movie set in Anam River in Anambra State.

Luke, in a video shared on her Instagram page, revealed that her heart bled for the bereaved families over their unexplainable pains.

She prayed that the Lord, who sees and knows everything, granted them peace and rest. The actress was famous for her roles in ‘Love in Chain’, ‘Narrow Affection’, and ‘School Trouble’, among others.

Burna Boy made Times Magazine’s 100 most influential people

Times, an American news magazine based in New York City, named singer Burna Boy one of the 100 most influential people in 2024.

This annual compilation list celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the world through their work in various fields.

Individuals were categorised into six categories: Titans, Innovators, Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, and Icons.

Singer Angelique Kidjo praised the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker for the milestone and described him as a history-making artiste.

The Grammy winner was accompanied on the list by British-Nigerian stars Skepta and Damson Idris.

DMW partnership with UnitedMasters

Davido launched a new record label, Nine+Records, in partnership with UnitedMasters, a United States (US) distribution company owned by Steve Stoute.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker on his social media handles said artistes under his former label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) would be moved to Nine+Records.

The Grammy-nominated singer expressed passion for nurturing new talent and building a global empire, drawing on his unique experiences in Nigeria and Atlanta.

The 31-year-old revealed he aimed to explore diverse musical genres beyond Afrobeats, including hip-hop, R&B, Latin, and more with the new record label.

Davido founded DMW in 2016.

Ayra Starr, Rihanna’s collaboration

Singer Ayra Starr and Rihanna announced their willingness to collaborate on a yet-to-be-announced song.

The Mavin Records signee and Rihanna met at the star-studded launch party of the 36-year-old’s latest creation, the FENTY X PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone, hosted at London’s Tobacco Dock.

Ayra Starr expressed her desire to work with Rihanna, whom she described as her role model.

At Rihanna’s recent Fenty event, she expressed her intention to work with Ayra Starr, a Grammy nominee.

Ayra Starr, 21, rose to fame in 2019 after her first original song posted on her social media page caught the attention of Don Jazzy.

Paternity fraud should be criminalised like rape – Actor Salami

Actor Rotimi Salami maintained that paternity fraud should receive the same measures and consequences as rape.

The actor, on his Instagram page, claimed that paternity fraud should be criminalised in the same way as rape. He said the emotional pain men experience after discover a child was not theirs synonymous with the pain of rape victims.

He wrote: “Paternity fraud should be criminalised just like rape. The experience when raped is the same a man goes through when he finds out he’s been raising another man’s child. Rape is a major offence. Paternity fraud should also be. None of these two should be encouraged. Men’s mental health too matters.”

The alumni of Lagos State University (LASU) began his acting in 2007 when he featured in Unknown Revenge.

Jnr Pope: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto gave late sounds engineer family N10m

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland church, Jeremiah Fufeyin, donated N10 million to the family of Precious Ofurum, a sound engineer who died alongside Jnr Pope and others.

Precious Ofurum was one of the crew members who died after their boat capsized while on their way to the set of the ill-fated movie ‘Other Side of Life,’ produced by Adanma Luke.

Mr Fufeyin, on his social media handles, said the video of the late Precious’s mother asking for financial assistance for her son to be returned home for proper burial caught his attention.

The prophet revealed that he didn’t want the late sound engineer’s mother, who was buried by the riverbank, to suffer.

