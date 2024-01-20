The Enugu State Government on Friday signed a multi-million dollar deal with a development partner, Del-York Group, for the establishment of a 042 Arena and entertainment park in the state.

Governor Peter Mbah stated this shortly after the signing of the deal at Government House, Enugu.

He said the concept of the arena and entertainment park is to develop a multi-purpose sports, education and entertainment hub for all the sporting needs, from training facilities for a number of sports and tutoring of the athletes to become professionals.

The governor added that the concept was also to develop an entertainment centre housing various aspects of the creative industry, beginning with animation and development of film and content making.

Mr Mbah said the project, when completed, would create a hospitality hub that houses live work, and play facilities such as hotels, residential accommodation, restaurants and cinemas.

The governor stressed that the project would bring Enugu back to its “preeminent position and make it a premier destination for investment”.

He said the state was open for business and ready to partner with any genuine local and foreign investor(s) that would create employment and grow the economy exponentially.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of the Del- -York, Linus Idahosa, said 042 Arena and Entertainment Park would have a sports arena with training facilities, athletes’ accommodation, physical therapy and a sports medical centre.

He explained that the entertainment facilities would have screening rooms, stages and amphitheatres as well as an animation outsourcing hub, support and logistics centre for the creative industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Del-York is one of Africa’s leading marketing communication agencies with expertise in media buying and selling, creativity, marketing, PR, production and market insight.

(NAN)

