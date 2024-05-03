The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) is preparing to host an inaugural HIV Prevention Conference in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and signed by the agency’s public relations officer, Toyin Aderibige.

The conference, which is themed, “Accelerating HIV Prevention to End AIDS through Innovations and Community Engagement,” aims to open a dialogue on optimising innovative HIV prevention approaches towards achieving HIV epidemic control.

The event will be held between 7 and 9 May in Abuja, Nigeria, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The statement noted that the event will showcase a diverse array of sessions, including dedicated tracks on youth empowerment under the theme: “Adolescents and Young People (AYP) as Change Agents”.

It added that community engagement sessions, leadership discussions, plenary sessions, sponsored sessions, and special sessions will also be featured.

According to the statement, the agency’s Director General, Temitope Ilori, said the objective is to strategise for increased domestic funding towards community ownership and sustainability of HIV prevention programmes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

She said the conference will adopt a hybrid format, allowing physical and virtual participation.

“The first ever HIV prevention conference will serve as a pivotal platform for everyone to unite in their efforts and effect tangible advancements towards ending the HIV epidemic in Nigeria,” she said.

She indicated that participants will discuss various approaches and engagement strategies to control the emphasising the role of young citizens.”

“We eagerly anticipate the attendance of policymakers, representatives from international organisations, academia, state delegates, NGOs, development partners, media professionals, and other stakeholders involved in the national response,” she noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

