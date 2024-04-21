The police in Oyo State say they have commenced an investigation into the kidnapping of a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Olugbenga Olawore, and 14 others.
Mr Olawore and other passengers of a 14-seater bus were kidnapped along Lanlate-Eruwa road on Friday in Oyo State.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a text message to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.
Mr Osifeso said that the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.
“Investigation is in progress. Updates will be provided accordingly, please,” Mr Osifeso said.
Mr Olawore is currently a pastor at Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun.
The cleric was returning from Ipapo town where he went to put the final touches on the burial arrangements for his mother, Deborah Olawore, scheduled for 26 April.
(NAN)
