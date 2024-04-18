A man, identified as Paul, has been sentenced to nine months in prison for assaulting an enforcement officer and failing to use the pedestrian bridge at Agbado Oke-Odo area of Lagos State.

He was sentenced by a mobile court in Oshodi for assaulting and injuring a personnel of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

The officer sustained an injury while trying to arrest Mr Paul for not using the pedestrian bridge.

The Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known via his X handle on Thursday.

“Paul was apprehended on 16 April for not using the pedestrian bridge at Agbado Oke-Odo and in the process, he assaulted and wounded the enforcement personnel of #LAGESCOfficial (KAI).

“The Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi yesterday sentenced him to 9 months imprisonment,” the tweet read.

Recently, the state government began a clampdown on residents who refuse to use pedestrian bridges.

According to the commissioner on Wednesday, 138 persons were arrested at Oshodi Oke, Iyana-Ipaja, Ikeja and Ladipo axis of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

