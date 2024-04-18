The Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, has cautioned Bello El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, against threatening the House over its probe into his father’s eight-year administration.

Mr Liman said Bello had sent insulting and subtly threatening messages to him, as Speaker of the State House of Assembly, via WhatsApp, regarding the probe of his father.

This statement was issued by the speaker’s media aide, Suraj Bamalli, on Wednesday.

The House of Assembly on Tuesday established a committee to investigate financial dealings, loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023 during Mr El-Rufai’s administration.

The speaker also highlighted Bello El-Rufai’s alleged social media activity, including two tweets insinuating a call to “fight” and disrespecting all members of the Assembly.

Bello El-Rufai is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

In response to these actions, the statement said threats and intimidation from any source, including federal lawmakers, will not deter the Assembly from its commitment to justice and accountability.

The Assembly urged the people of Kaduna State to remain vigilant in supporting transparency, accountability, and the rule of law, emphasizing its dedication to serving the state and its citizens.

Addressing Bello El-Rufai’s conduct, the statement highlighted his social media posts and messages sent to the Speaker, accusing him of attempting to obstruct the lawful functions of the Assembly.

The Assembly reiterated its unwavering commitment to serving without bias and ensuring due diligence in its duties.

