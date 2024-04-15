The Nigerian Army has said it would investigate the alleged involvement of some of its personnel in the death of a hotel manager, Achimugu Etubi, in Umuahia, Abia State.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major-general, said this in a statement on Sunday.

On April 13, Mr Etubi of Hotel Royal Damgrete, Umuahia, was reportedly tortured to death by yet to be identified personnel of the Nigerian Army.

He was tortured following the drowning of an Air Force cadet, Emmanuel Onyemereche, in the hotel’s swimming pool.

Mr Nwachukwu said the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered an extensive investigation to authenticate the validity of the incident and bring to book anyone found culpable.

He said the army is concerned about the purported unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel which was reported by online media.

“The Nigerian Army (NA) is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State, as reported in some online media,” he said

He also said the army sympathised with the families of both the hotel manager and the cadet.

“The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager Mr Achimugu James Etubi and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served.”

The army statement further assured the public of its unwavering effort to ensure justice and ensure all perpetrators are brought to book.

“The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

NIGERIAN ARMY TO INVESTIGATE PERSONNEL ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN DEATH OF HOTEL MANAGER IN UMUAHIA

The Nigerian Army (NA) is deeply concerned by the alleged unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel in the tragic death of a hotel manager in Umuahia, Abia State, as reported in some online media. In response to this unfortunate incident, the Chief of Army Staff has promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the facts and bring to book, anyone found culpable.

The NA extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Manager Mr Achimugu James Etubi and the Nigerian Air Force Officer Cadet Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche and assure the public that every effort will be made to ensure that justice is served. The Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and discipline, and therefore any personnel found culpable of wrongdoing will face appropriate legal sanctions.

Furthermore, the NA reaffirms its unwavering dedication to safeguarding the security of all citizens. We remain steadfast in our mission to promote lasting peace and security throughout Nigeria.

The Nigerian Army is resolute in its pursuit of truth and justice, and we will keep the public infafterion of the investigation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

14 April 2024

