Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal attended the annual Sallah durbar at the Kauran Namoda local government on Sunday. During the colourful durbar ceremony, Mr Lawal was turbaned as ‘Wakilin Kaura’, which means the representative of the founder of the emirate.

The Kauran Namoda emirate celebrates Eid with a special event known as Hawan Durbar every year.

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Sallah durbar brings together people to celebrate the occasion with traditional music, dance, and cultural displays. It explained further:

“Governor Dauda Lawal attended the Kauran Namoda Emirate’s annual Sallah durbar today.

“The Hawan Durbar is a colourful and vibrant event that showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Kauran Namoda emirate. Hawan Durbar in Kauran Namoda local government allows the people to come together, share joy, and celebrate the year’s blessings.

“This year’s durbar was significant for the emirate because it was the first time a serving governor of the state attended the event.

“Governor Lawal, wearing traditional attire, took part in the durbar while riding a magnificently decorated horse.

“During the durbar, the Emir of Kauran Namoda, also known as Sarkin Kiyawan Kauran Namoda, Dr Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha bestowed upon Governor Dauda Lawal the traditional title of ‘Wakilin Kaura,’ meaning the representative of the emirate’s founder. This gesture was a show of gratitude for the governor’s attendance at the event.”

Furthermore, Governor Lawal commissioned the refurbished Modomawa city gate, an ancient gate of Kauran Namoda dating back to 1807-1810.

He also inspected the facility of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the local government, where he pledged to provide all the necessary support to revive the substation.

