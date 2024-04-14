The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have rescued a female kidnap victim in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Sunday, said the victim (name withheld) was rescued at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday by operatives serving at the Central Police Station of the State Police Command.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said two suspects behind the alleged kidnap were also arrested.

The police spokesperson gave the names of the suspects as Ejike Okorie, 26, and Christopher Kindness, 25 – both males and residents of Ameke-Ngwo in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state.

He said, before the police intervened, an angry mob had earlier intercepted the suspects and set ablaze their minibus at the P-and-T Bus Stop in Okpara Avenue Area of the state after an alarm was raised about the victim’s kidnap.

“A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects confessed to the crime,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspects also allegedly confessed how they and others at large had been carrying out ‘one-chance’ robbery and kidnap attacks in the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects further confessed that they “fraudulently obtained money” and other valuables from their unsuspecting victims within Enugu metropolis.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded,” he stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, commended the police operatives for their quick intervention which prevented the angry mob from killing the suspects in a mob action, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu enjoined residents of the state to obey Nigerian law by arresting and handing over crime suspects to the police for necessary investigation and prosecution rather than resorting to self-help in the form of jungle justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

