The Anambra State Government has adopted the United Nations (UN) recommendation for schools to end daily academic activities by 2.30 p.m.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, a professor, announced this in a statement on Monday in Awka, the state capital.
Ms Chuma-Udeh said the adoption would enable schoolchildren to have adequate rest and interactions with their parents daily.
“The adoption is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s desire for school children to have adequate rest and interaction with their parents before commencement of the next day’s activities.
|
“All school heads in the state are to adhere to this directive and ensure closure of all daily academic activities at 2.30 p.m.,” she said.
According to the official, the new closing time will enable schoolchildren to be at home by 3.00 p.m. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999