The Anambra State Government has adopted the United Nations (UN) recommendation for schools to end daily academic activities by 2.30 p.m.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, a professor, announced this in a statement on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

Ms Chuma-Udeh said the adoption would enable schoolchildren to have adequate rest and interactions with their parents daily.

“The adoption is in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s desire for school children to have adequate rest and interaction with their parents before commencement of the next day’s activities.

“All school heads in the state are to adhere to this directive and ensure closure of all daily academic activities at 2.30 p.m.,” she said.

According to the official, the new closing time will enable schoolchildren to be at home by 3.00 p.m. (NAN)

