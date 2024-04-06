The Nigerian Army troops ambushed and killed a group of terrorists who were in transit to fix their motorbikes around Kidandan Village, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday.

This was disclosed in an unsigned statement posted on the X official account of the army on Saturday.

According to the statement, the troops, in the successful counter-terrorism operation, tracked down the terrorists known to carry out their nefarious acts on motorbikes, through credible intelligence.

The troop engaged in a gun battle with the terrorists leading to the killing of three members of the group.

The army said the known group had been using the bikes to terrorise Kaduna, its neighbourhood and across the North-west region of the country.

Consequently, it also recovered items including one Ak 47 Rifle, one stock Ak 47 Rifle, four motorbikes, and one Motorola Radio.

Read the full statement below

TROOPS AMBUSH TERRORISTS ON TRANSIT TO FIX MOTORBIKES IN KADUNA, NEUTRALIZE 3, RECOVER ARMS

In a recent successful Counter-terrorism operation, Nigerian Army troops have neutralized a group of terrorists in an ambush operation in Kaduna State. Acting on credible intelligence, the troops targeted the terrorist group, known for using motorbikes to carry out nefarious activities in the region.

During the operation on Friday, 5 April 2024, around Kidandan Village, Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State, the troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, neutralizing 3 of them. The terrorist group was in transit to repair their motorbikes, which they used as mobility when unleashing their acts of terror on the populace in Kaduna State and across the Northwest region.

The operation also led to the recovery of one Ak 47 Rifle, one stock Ak 47 Rifle, 4 motorbikes, and one Motorola Radio.

The Nigerian Army remains committed to the ongoing Counter terrorism Counter insurgency Operations to ensure the safety and security of the populace. We therefore enjoin members of the public to continue to support Nigerian Army troops and other security operatives as they continue to strive to mitigate security challenges in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

