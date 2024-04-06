The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the posting of some of the Force’s public relations officers and deputy police public relations officers (PPROs) to various Commands and Formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

A new Deputy Force Public Relations Officer for the Force Headquarters, Abuja, was also included in the approval.

Mr Adejobi stated that the development will help strengthen community engagement and strategic communication for the Force.

According to the statement, the IGP also tasked the newly posted officers to be highly professional and foster an undiluted relationship between the police and the citizens.

He also released the names of the newly posted officers and their designations.

The officers and their new portfolios are Victor Edailokun as deputy Force public relations officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; Ukandu Joshua as PPRO Ebonyi; Buhari Abdullahi as PPRO Gombe; John Timfon as PPRO Akwa-Ibom; and Hundeyin Sewanu as PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

The newly posted officers and their respective portfolios include CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi; ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe; ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom; and ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

