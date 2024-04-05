The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested drug hawkers and seized drugs worth N50 million in Apapa, Lagos State.

The items were seized by NAFDAC’s investigation and enforcement directorate during a targeted raid on drug hawkers.

The seized products include aphrodisiac and other illicit drugs.

“A wide range of illicit drugs were confiscated, including aphrodisiacs, narcotic substances (including tramadol), antibiotics, and over-the-counter medications,” the agency stated in a post on its official X handle.

The agency said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to combat the distribution and sale of unauthorised pharmaceuticals.

“The individuals arrested will be prosecuted accordingly, and the confiscated drugs are slated for destruction,” it revealed.

Background

NAFDAC recently said it shut down unregistered bakeries and water factories in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The agency during a three-day operation noted the proliferation of fake and unwholesome production in the state.

The operation, which was supported by the police officials from Finima and Bonny divisional headquarters, led to closure of 10 bakeries and eight table water factories found to be producing fake and unwholesome products.

It further stated that some of the closed factories were operating in an unhygienic condition and making use of popular brand names without permit.

“The operation was prompted by meticulous investigations, surveillance, and consumer complaints regarding substandard products in the area. Many of the bakeries lacked proper registration with NAFDAC, while others had expired licenses or had relocated without notifying the Agency,” it added.

The agency noted that it is conducting nationwide operations following a deadline given to alcoholic beverages producers to stop production of alcohol in small sizes.

In its efforts to safeguard lives, NAFDAC in February, arrested some persons after it raided ome factories producing alcohol and beverages in Jos, Plateau State.

Umar Suleiman, who is the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, Federal Taskforce, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC, said the sealing followed the expiration of the ultimatum to remedy the situations.

