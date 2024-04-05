The Mandate Secretary of the Transportation Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chinedum Elechi, has called on the Coalition of FCT Associations of Tricycle and Motorcycle Operators (COFATRIMO) to follow the designated routes allocated for their operations in the territory.

In a statement on Friday by Ughamadu Ifeanyi, the deputy director of information at the FCT Transportation Secretariat, Mr Elechi stressed the importance of maintaining order in the city.

He drew parallels between Abuja’s significance and global capitals like Washington DC, Paris, and London, stating, “Abuja is to Nigerians what Washington DC is to Americans, what Paris is to the French, and what London is to the British. We must make things work here.”

Mr Elechi reiterated the necessity of route restrictions during a recent working visit by the coalition, warning that the enforcement team of the secretariat would impound any tricycle or motorcycle found violating these restrictions.

Despite the crushing of over 8,000 motorcycles since 2021, Mr Elechi noted that riders continued to replace them, raising concerns about potential misuse beyond motorcycle business.

He emphasised that the crushing of confiscated motorcycles would persist until riders complied with operational rules within the territory.

However, Mr Elechi assured the secretariat’s commitment to strengthening the coalition, sanitising, and regulating their operation for the benefit of the city’s residents.

Enforcement and cooperation

Abdulatif Bello, director of the Department of Road Traffic Services, expressed apprehension over the misuse of tricycle and motorcycle for criminal activities.

He urged coalition’s heads to ensure strict adherence to assigned routes to prevent clashes with the enforcement team.

Appeal for consideration

But the leader of the coalition, Chilenye Ekwuru, appealed for their members to be accommodated in the new transport policy of the administration.

He urged Mr Elechi to advocate for a warning system before the confiscation of motorcycles for route violations.

Additionally, Mr Ekwuru pleaded for consideration during the administration’s palliative sharing, citing the financial strain faced by their members in maintaining vehicles.

Mr Elechi reassured the coalition of the secretariat’s support in regulating their operations for the benefit of the city’s residents.

He urged all operators to comply with operational regulations within the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

