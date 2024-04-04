The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the sale of the nomination and expression of interest forms for the Ondo State governorship election till Friday.

The party also extended the sale of delegate forms for the primary election till Friday.

Felix Morka, the party’s spokesperson, announced the extension on Thursday in a statement.

According to the statement earlier released, the sale of forms was open from Wednesday, 27 March to 3 April.

The party did not state the reason for extending the sale of the forms. However, it may not be unconnected to the death of one of the aspirants, Paul Akintelure.

Mr Akintelure died last week at the age of 61 in Lagos State after complaining of chest pain, which he had been battling with over the previous four days.

His death prompted several other aspirants in the race to suspend their campaign for a couple of days to mourn him.

The APC primary election is slated for 20 April to elect the candidate to represent the party in the November governorship election.

