Heavy rainfall accompanied by windstorms on Tuesday evening wreaked havoc in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, damaging houses, power poles, worship centres, shops, and cars.

The violent rain started at about 4 p.m. and lasted over an hour.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the state governor, Agbu Kefas, has sent a delegation to assess the damage.

A resident, Ezekiel Agyu, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES, connected the incident to the massive deforestation in the locality.

He lamented that certain individuals had indiscriminately cleared surrounding forests, depriving the area of vital windbreakers.

Mr Agyu called on the state government to address the plight of those who lost property by assisting in rebuilding their shattered homes.

The state government, it would be recalled, had previously banned illegal tree felling and mining activities to prevent soil degradation.

But residents said enforcement of the measures has been relaxed, allowing the destructive practice to persist unchecked.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of the devastation, there are mounting calls for stricter enforcement measures to avert future disasters.

