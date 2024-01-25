The Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as governor of Taraba State.

A five-member panel of the court unanimously upheld the election of Mr Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after dismissing the appeal by the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its governorship candidate in the state, Sani Yahaya.

Mr Yahaya and his party started challenging Mr Kefas’ election with their petition filed at the Taraba State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, and continued waging the legal battle all the way to the Supreme Court.

Delivering the final decision on the case on Thursday, a member of the panel, Mohammed Garba, in the lead judgement of the court, held that the appeal was incompetent on the ground that the appellants’ record of appeal was incomplete.

The Supreme Court affirmed the 28 November 2023 verdict of the Court of Appeal and dismissed the appeal by the NNPP and its candidate as lacking in merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Kefas as the winner of the 18 March 2023 governorship election. Mr Kefas, according to INEC, polled a total of 302,614 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Yahaya of the NNPP, who scored 202,277 votes.

Displeased, Mr Yahaya filed a petition at the election tribunal, alleging that the election was not validly conducted.

The tribunal dismissed the petition in its judgement delivered on 30 September 2023. It also affirmed Mr Kefas’ victory in the verdict.

Mr Yahaya appealed against the judgement at the Court of Appeal. The court in its judgement delivered on 28 November 2023 dismissed the appeal by the NNPP and its candidate.

The court pointed out a contradiction in Mr Yahaya’s case. In the case, Mr Yahaya and his party sought the nullification of the election on the ground that it was marred by irregularities, yet sought to be declared the winner of the same election.

The court held that it would have been more reasonable if they made the requests as alternative prayers.

The appellants further appealed to the Supreme Court which also dismissed their case on Thursday.

