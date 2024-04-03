The Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency ( PLASCHEMA) is holding a retreat to develop a five-year strategic plan to boost its efficiency and service delivery.

Agabus Manasseh, the director-general of the agency, who declared the three-day Strategic Planning Development Retreat open on Wednesday, said the essence was to assess PLASCHEMA’s performance since inception in 2019 and review areas that needed improvement in line with its objectives.

Mr Manasseh further said the retreat also aimed to enable the management to think out of the box to ensure that all Plateau residents have access to quality healthcare services and reduce their financial burden.

The D-G said the outcome of the retreat would facilitate the development of the five-year plan, which would be smart, specific, realistic, measurable and time-bound.

He called on all participants to ensure all hands were on deck to make the retreat yield its desired result.

Earlier, Kilchem Bawa, the lead facilitator at the retreat, said strategic planning, was imperative to ensure that the agency had a road map which would serve as a guide to achieving its overall objectives.

“A strategic plan creates a framework for the attainment of the organisation’s goals and vision.

“It also helps to track the organisation’s progress and lapses that would need redress and improvement,” Bawa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PLASCHEMA was established in 2019 with the mandate of ensuring access to affordable, equitable, timely and quality healthcare provision for all residents of Plateau, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

NAN also reports that the agency’s top management, Heads Of Departments and other staff members, are in attendance at the retreat which ends on 5 April. (NAN)

