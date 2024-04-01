The police in Kaduna State have arrested a motorcycle snatcher after the father of the suspect reported the incident to the police in Kaduna State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said, “On March 29, we received information from the father of the suspect that he saw his son, Sani Nafiu, with a motorcycle suspected to have been stolen, that the motorcycle was stolen from Abuja.

He said on receipt of the information, officers arrested the suspect of Tijjani Kaya quarters in Giwa Local Government Area.

He said police investigation revealed that the suspect stabbed the victim, Shamsu Jamilu of Danja, aged 28, at Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

“The suspect collected the motorcycle of the victim lying unconscious.

“The suspect Nafiu has been arrested and the motorcycle recovered,” he said.

Mr Hassan said an investigation was ongoing and after completion, he would be charged to court for prosecution.

(NAN)

