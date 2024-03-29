The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday, describing him as a transformational leader.

Mr Akpabio, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, on Friday, in Abuja, also described Mr Tinubu as a developmental democrat and bridge builder.

Mr Akpabio said, “As a transformational leader, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu leads from the front.

“This is exemplified in his developmental strides as governor of Lagos State and since coming on stream as the commander-in-chief and president of Nigeria.

“As a developmental democrat, he has over the decades demonstrated uncommon commitment in nurturing and instituting a firm foundation for democracy in Nigeria.

“As a bridge builder, he has remained the greatest mobiliser of men and women in contemporary Nigeria and the politician with the most robust political machinery.

“Mr President, as you mark 72 years today, I, on behalf of my family, the good people of my Senatorial district, Akwa Ibom, and, of course, the National Assembly, wish you good health and many more prosperous years ahead.

“Your Excellency, may God give you the strength and wisdom to re-engineer and reposition Nigeria for today and posterity.”

President Tinubu announced that he would not be celebrating his 72nd birthday in deference to challenging times in the country.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) also described President Tinubu as a true patriot, statesman and visionary leader who has made significant contributions to the enthronement of democracy and nation-building

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement was issued to celebrate Mr Tinubu on his 72nd birth anniversary.

“On this day, we celebrate a true patriot, statesman, veteran democrat and visionary leader.

“We proudly salute a pre-eminent party man, an exemplary progressive, a tireless builder and founding architect of our great party.

“The APC family stands united with President Tinubu as he continues his illustrious service to our dear country,” he said

He said the president was leading the country with determination to steer the ship of state to a safe and stable harbour of peace, unity, security, social cohesion, economic stability and sustainable prosperity.

Mr Morka wished the president a happy birthday and prayed for more wisdom, excellent health and divine grace.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele, has also felicitated President Tinubu on his 72nd birth anniversary, describing him as a timeless doyen.

This was contained in a statement titled “Ode to People’s President,” personally signed by Mr Bamidele and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

“Today, I celebrate a timeless doyen of democracy and an astute mentor of many leaders, President Bola Tinubu.

“By global standards, Asiwaju is truly a man of the people and the visionary of our times, who devoted his life to pursuing the greatest goods for the greatest number of people,” he said.

According to him, serving the people had been the core of the president’s heart and life from when he was a boardroom guru in the 1980s to when he joined partisan politics in the 1990s.

“Born on March 29, 1952, Asiwaju’s foray into politics in 1991 was never a mistake, though it came with a huge sacrifice that cost dearly.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I celebrate how Asiwaju firmly stood with the people rather than dining with the military oligarchy that annulled the outcome of the June 12, 1993, presidential election ostensibly won by Chief M.K.O Abiola (now of blessed memory).

“At 72, as the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju has brought rare conviction and passion to the business of public governance, courageously daring the forces of regression and tirelessly pursuing the interests of over 227 million regardless of their faith, ideology and race.

“The task is truly daunting, but the victory is undoubted. Only within ten months of Asiwaju’s ascendancy to the presidency, we have started witnessing the dawning of economic restoration and the ray of political renaissance under his watch.

“As I nostalgically reflect on the journey so far, I remember his labour and toiling for our fatherland, even when most misunderstood. I remember his undying passion to lead the path to a greater nation, even when the future looks so bleak and always unsure.

“That is the reality in our fatherland today. Asiwaju is at the forefront of that reality. And we are all witnesses to this history, even from its making to its maturation,” he said

Mr Bamidele prayed to God to grant the president longer life and inner strength “to steadily paddle the ship of our nation to the coast of endless ecstasy.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

