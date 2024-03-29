The wanted traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, has surrendered himself to the police in the state.

Some suspected residents of the Okuama Community, on 14 March, ambushed and murdered the Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

In response, the Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, declared eight suspects wanted over the murder of the military personnel.

Surrendering to the police

The monarch reportedly arrived at the Delta State Police Headquarters in Asaba at exactly 6:41 p.m. on Thursday and surrendered himself to the State Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda, Channel TV reported.

The police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development, according to the broadcast station.

The monarch’s action came barely 10 hours after he and others were declared wanted by the military authorities.

Apart from Mr Ikolo, those declared wanted include Arthur Ekpekpo, a professor; Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbono (a.k.a Amagbem); and Akata Malawa David.

Others are Sinclear Oliki, Ogenerukevwe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi, the only woman among the wanted suspects.

‘I’m innocent’

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Ikolo had told reporters that he was never involved in the murder of the 17 military personnel.

The monarch said he was “shocked” that the military authorities declared him wanted over the murder, pointing out that he had been unable to access the community since his installation in November 2023 due to the crisis in the area.

A video clip which showed him making the remarks was uploaded on Channels TV’s YouTube channel on Friday.

“I have no hands on such a thing. I am not in a way, shape or form connected to this,” he said of the murder of the military personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

