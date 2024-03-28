The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the 2024 FCT statutory allocation would help to complete existing infrastructure projects before initiating new ones.

Mr Wike made this known during a project inspection in Abuja on Thursday.

The projects the minister inspected are the ongoing 7.3-kilometre Gaba-Tokulo road in Bwari Area Council and the 5km temporary access road from the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) to the old Keffi road in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), also known as Saburi road.

He reassured that the 5km temporary access road from the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) to the old Keffi road in AMAC, which elicited a lot of excitement when it was flagged off, will be completed this year.

Mr Wike stated that 58 per cent of the capital budget has been dedicated to ongoing projects, while the remaining 42 per cent is allocated for new ones.

He said this strategic approach underscores the FCT Administration’s dedication to fulfilling existing commitments while strategically investing in future development needs.

He reiterated his belief that each project represents a significant investment of public funds and must be brought to fruition to maximise returns on investment.

He assured stakeholders that implementation of the budget would commence promptly upon presidential assent to the statutory bill.

He said, “We have allocated 58 per cent of the capital budget to ongoing projects and 42 per cent for new projects. After the assent of Mr. President to the statutory bill, then we will start the implementation of the new projects in the 2024 statutory appropriation.”

“It will not be proper to abandon old projects because they are all public funds. We believe in the projects that have been awarded before we came, and by the mandate of Mr. President, we have to make sure those projects are brought to a logical conclusion.”

“So, I can tell you that it’s a realistic budget, and once the President assents to it, full implementation will commence.”

Project in area councils

Mr Wike said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu is working in the nation’s capital because of laudable ongoing projects.

He promised to bring developmental projects to the rural communities within the FCT because the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu was not only for the city centre.

He added that the administration is currently constructing rural roads in all six area councils to ensure residents have basic infrastructure facilities once the budget is signed into law.

“I’m very glad to say that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not only for the cities. It’s also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration.

“We are here in Saburi, which is under Abuja Municipal Area Council, and you can see the work going on. When we came to flag off this project, you could see the enthusiasm among the people.

“The contractors are doing very well, and by the grace of God, all the projects, particularly the six projects in the six area councils, will be completed before the end of this year. Also, that will not stop us from starting the 2024 infrastructure provision in the area councils as we promised.

“Frankly speaking, all of us will see that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just in theory; it’s in practice. Seeing is believing, and I want to sincerely thank Mr. President and Commander in Chief for allowing us to be part of his administration and for the tremendous support he has been giving to the FCT Administration.

“That’s why we can say that we are very happy, and everything we have started, there are signs that they will be completed soon,” the minister said.

