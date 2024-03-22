The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says his administration is planning to establish a rapid response team to address insecurity in the territory.

He said the unit would comprise a joint team from various security agencies.

Mr Wike disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, to his office on Friday.

He said the rapid response team would be equipped with advanced technology to enhance its ability to combat crime in the nation’s capital.

“What we are trying to do is to establish a centre, what we call FCT Rapid Response Team, which will be a joint team, including the military, the police, the DSS, and the Civil Defence, where every form of technology will be provided,” he explained.

The FCT recently witnessed an upsurge in kidnappings and other crimes.

Support for military

Mr Wike said the FCT administration would provide support to the military and other security agencies because of the strategic work they do to protect others.

“Whatever you think the FCT can do for you, don’t hesitate to tell us. I will do it for you because you need support to succeed. While we are sleeping at night, you are moving about just to protect us. So, we need to give you the necessary support,” he said.

The minister conveyed his condolences to the CDS over the tragic death of some soldiers in Delta State, describing the killing as barbaric and unfortunate.

He promised to help alleviate the suffering of the families of the deceased.

“First of all, let me express condolences to the families and the Nigerian military over what happened in Delta State. It was the most barbaric act I have ever seen. I don’t think any right-thinking person will ever support such a heinous crime. Not only because people died, but also because of how they were killed is quite unfortunate.”

“We, as the FCT, will support the Nigerian military in whichever way we can to see what we can do to reduce the pain of the families of these individuals.”

“And you are doing your best. People must appreciate it. It is not easy for somebody to risk their life for the country. Therefore, every Nigerian should support you. Nigerians’ prayers are required. I know how many soldiers you’ve lost in fighting Boko Haram, bandits, and other forms of crime. So, you require support in all aspects,” he stated.

Mr Wike also stressed the importance of synergy among the security agencies and the need to support the armed forces.

In his remarks, Mr Musa, a general, commended the minister’s efforts in the development of the FCT.

He pledged the support of the armed forces for his activities aimed at uplifting the territory and its residents.

He assured Mr Wike that the armed forces would continue to collaborate with other security agencies in the FCT, particularly the police, to safeguard lives and property.

“We have witnessed significant changes within the short time since you took over, and things have improved. We commend your efforts and assure you that members of the armed forces are solidly behind you, providing all the necessary support you require.

“Our role is to provide standby force in case the situation overwhelms them, then we can intervene. To that end, we are establishing a rapid response team that will involve ground troops and air support, especially helicopters. We aim to have them on standby 24 hours,” Mr Musa said.

Also present during the visit were the Chief of Staff to the Minister, Chidi Amadi, the Head of Service of the FCTA, Samuel Atang, mandate secretaries, and other senior officials of the FCTA and the Defence Headquarters.

