Nigeria’s secret police, the State Security Services (SSS), has arrested four suspects, who allegedly kidnapped three people at the Me Lounge, a relaxation spot in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The SSS, Uyo command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, Channels Television reported.

The secret police identified the suspects as Idris Abdullahi, Abel Ekong, Itoro Effiong and Nsisong Effiong,

PREMIUM TIMES last month reported that two of the three persons kidnapped at the lounge were yet to be released.

The victims were watching the African Cup of Nation, on 27 January, when the gunmen invaded the lounge and whisked them away.

One of the abducted persons, Abasiakan Eshiet, the chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was freed.

According to SSS, the suspects have confessed to being part of a notorious syndicate responsible for some kidnappings in the state.

“Investigation by the command led to the arrest of Mr Abdullahi, the driver of the syndicate in Port Harcourt, Rivers State along with a Toyota Sienna vehicle used for the operation on 16 February.

“Mr Ekong was apprehended at Otua Sega community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and on 26 February, while the duo of Itoro and Nsisong, two siblings were arrested in their residence at Mbak Etoi, in Uyo Local Government Area on 28 February.

“During the investigation, the four suspects confessed their involvement in the kidnap of three victims at Me Lounge and other attacks across the state,” it said.

Akwa Ibom State, regarded as one of the most peaceful states in the country, has been experiencing some security challenges, especially kidnapping, lately.

The incident at the lounge occurred less than a month after gunmen kidnapped a High Court judge in the state. The gunmen shot dead a police operative who was attached to the female judge.

The judge, Joy Unwana, was later freed.

