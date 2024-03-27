A senior commander of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard (CPG), Aminu Sarkin-Baura, and one other unnamed official of the outfit were killed on Monday night while repelling an attack by terrorists on Tsafe town.

Residents said the terrorists invaded the town, which is the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area, around noon and kidnapped 14 road construction workers at their residence in Area 2.

Residents said Mr Sarkin-Baura and his team had joined soldiers in responding to a distress call on the attack.

Residents said the terrorists fought back, burning two operational vehicles of the army and the state security guards.

The terrorists had upon entering the town gone straight to the residence of the construction workers who were working on the Funtua- Gusau road and seized 14 of them.

Governor reacts

Governor Dauda Lawal, in a Facebook post, condoled with the families of the deceased persons, residents of Tsafe LGA and the state.

“The attempt by the terrorists to invade Tsafe was resisted by our joint security task force.

“I condole with the family of those who lost their lives in the attack. Especially the family of the late commander Aminu Sarkin Baura Tsafe, who lost his life in his resolve to protect his people. May his soul rest in peace.

“My administration remains committed to doing all the needful to find a lasting solution to the problem, with the grace of God,” the governor wrote in the condolence greeting.

He did not comment on the abduction of the construction workers.

Attacks

The attack in Tsafe was reported less than 24 hours after terrorists killed 11 people and abducted 20 others at Gidan Zuma, a community in Bungudu Local Government Area of the same state.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by terrorism in North-west Nigeria. Different terror groups, locally called bandits, operate in the region, killing and kidnapping residents at will.

The terrorists travel in long convoys of motorcycles to reach their targets despite the presence of security personnel in the areas.

