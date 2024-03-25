President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Adetokunbo Abiru, who turned 60 on 25 March 2024.

Mr Abiru, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was managing director/CEO of Skye Bank, which later became Polaris Bank.

“The President extols the fine leadership qualities of the Distinguished Senator, referencing his service as Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, where he enabled the floating of an N80 billion bond, earning the State the EMEA Finance’s Best Local Currency Bond Award for 2012,” the Special Adviser to President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a statement Monday.

“President Tinubu commends Senator Abiru for his high sense of responsibility, character, and dedication to service, which culminated in his emergence as the Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum.

“As the Senator marks his 60th birthday, the President wishes him many more years of good health and strength in his service to Lagos State and the nation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

