The Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army has pledged to enhance legislative measures aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of the military personnel in the country.

The Chairperson of the committee, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday to commend the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for rescuing the kidnapped students of LEA School Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had said a total of 137 students comprising 76 females and 61 males were rescued in the early hours of Sunday in Zamfara State through coordinated search and rescue operation in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies.

Mr Yar’adua, who represents Katsina Central, commended the military and other security agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The senator promised that his committee would liaise with other lawmakers to propose an improving welfare package for the military officers as a gesture to show appreciation for their efforts in securing the country.

“While we celebrate these victories, it is crucial to recognise the challenges faced by our military personnel, who are often overstretched in their duty to safeguard our nation.

“As a gesture of our utmost appreciation and support, we pledge to enhance legislative measures aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of our brave soldiers, as well as streamlining their operations for greater efficiency” Mr Yar’adua said.

The senator assured that the National Assembly will continue to support the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

“The relentless dedication and sacrifices of our armed forces in the face of adversity are a testament to their unwavering commitment to our collective security and national well-being.

“We stand united in solidarity with our military and other security agencies in their noble mission to protect our beloved country and ensure a safe and secure future for all Nigerians,” he said.

Mr Yar’adua noted that the freed students have been handed over to the Kaduna State Government for them to reunite with their families.

“It is heartening to note that these rescued individuals have since been conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further care and necessary action, bringing hope and relief to their families and loved ones,” he stated.

Sokoto kidnapped students

Mr Yar’adua also acknowledged the rescue of 16 pupils and a woman who were kidnapped in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“Furthermore, we must also acknowledge the recent rescue operation in Gada LGA of Sokoto State, where 16 pupils (Almajiris) and a woman were freed from captivity and handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These combined efforts underscore the unwavering resolve of our armed forces to locate and rescue all hostages, as well as bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” the senator said.

