The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the students abducted from Kuriga in Kaduna State were rescued through coordinated search and rescue operation conducted by the military in collaboration with local authorities and government agencies.

The primary and secondary school students abducted on March 7 were rescued in the early hours of Sunday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Buba, a major general, said a total of 137 persons comprising 76 females and 61 males were rescued in Zamfara State.

According to him, they would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

“Relatedly, it would be recalled that on March 21, troops equally rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“These hostages were handed over to the Sokoto State Government.

“These efforts demonstrate the armed forces resolve to finding other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law.

“Troops are employing similaeffortsrt to track down the culprits responsible for the killing of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State.

“Justiceawaitst the culprits, as they can not go unpunished,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

