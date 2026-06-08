The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared an industrial dispute with the federal government and issued a 21-day ultimatum over unresolved welfare, remuneration, and training-related issues affecting doctors nationwide.

The association warned that it could not guarantee industrial harmony if the government failed to address its demands within the stipulated period, raising concerns over a possible disruption of healthcare services in public hospitals.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the association’s May Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and Scientific Conference held in Kano from 31 May to 5 June.

Among its demands are the immediate disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), the payment of outstanding salary-related arrears and allowances, the resolution of welfare concerns affecting doctors, and the accelerated implementation of previous agreements reached with the government.

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“The Association hereby declares an industrial dispute with the federal government of Nigeria on the outlined matters above, and the association cannot guarantee industrial harmony after the 21-day window period given to address all the demands,” the communiqué stated.

Unpaid residency fund, arrears

A key demand by the association is the immediate release of the 2026 MRTF, a statutory intervention fund meant to support the training of resident doctors across accredited health institutions.

NARD also demanded payment of outstanding arrears arising from the 25/35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), as well as 19 months of unpaid professional allowance arrears owed to doctors.

The association further called for the payment of outstanding salary and promotion arrears across federal and state health institutions, as well as the immediate correction of discrepancies in professional allowances paid in the May 2026 salary cycle.

It also raised concerns about the welfare challenges facing house officers, including delayed salaries, unpaid arrears, and difficulties with internship placement and onboarding processes.

Rising attacks

Beyond welfare concerns, NARD expressed concern over the growing pattern of assaults, harassment and intimidation of doctors while carrying out their duties.

The association described the trend as “barbaric and unacceptable”, warning that it poses a threat to the country’s already fragile healthcare system.

It demanded the investigation, arrest and prosecution of perpetrators, and urged the federal government, security agencies and hospital managements to strengthen protection for healthcare workers and health facilities.

NARD also gave the government a 21-day ultimatum to begin work on a national protocol for the prevention and response to assaults on healthcare workers, including legislative measures to address the issue.

Recruitment delays, workload concerns

The association also faulted delays in the issuance of compliance letters by the Federal Character Commission (FCC), which it said had slowed recruitment in federal health institutions and worsened human resources shortages.

It warned that the situation was worsening brain drain in the health sector.

NARD further called for the accelerated conclusion of negotiations on the Medical and Health Workers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the implementation of recommendations addressing excessive workload, prolonged call duties, casualisation of doctors, and locum appointments.

Hospital-level grievances

The communiqué also highlighted unresolved welfare issues in several institutions, including the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

It accused the management of OAUTHC of persistent intimidation of resident doctors, while alleging that LUTH had continued to withhold provision of call meals for doctors despite repeated demands.

It also listed welfare concerns in other centres, including the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) hospitals and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, where doctors reportedly face staffing shortages and poor working conditions.

What next

NARD said its National Officers’ Committee would engage relevant stakeholders within the 21-day window, after which its National Executive Council (NEC) would review progress and take further decisions.

The association warned that failure to address its demands within the period could lead to further action.

It also commended the governors of Kano and Osun states, Abba Yusuf and Ademola Adeleke, for their efforts to improve doctors’ welfare and strengthen healthcare delivery in their states.

Recurring disputes

The latest ultimatum adds to a series of disputes between resident doctors and the federal government over remuneration, welfare and training funding.

Over the years, NARD has repeatedly threatened or embarked on industrial actions over unpaid allowances, salary arrears and delays in the release of the MRTF.

Many of the issues highlighted in the latest communiqué, including unpaid professional allowance arrears, salary-related obligations and residency training funding, have remained recurring points of contention between the association and the government.