The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to embark on a nationwide solidarity strike if the ongoing industrial dispute at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC) is not resolved.

In a statement on Thursday, the health body expressed support for resident doctors who commenced an indefinite strike last week.

The association, said the industrial action by the Association of Resident Doctors, OAUTHC (ARD OAUTHC), which began on 22 June, followed months of unresolved welfare and workplace concerns that management allegedly failed to address.

NARD described the crisis as avoidable, blaming it on what it called the hospital management’s failure to respond to repeated complaints despite earlier interventions by the national body.

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Previous intervention ignored

According to the association, it had written to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on 16 March, drawing attention to the deteriorating relationship between OAUTHC management and resident doctors.

The association said it requested a stakeholders’ meeting involving the ministry, hospital management, ARD OAUTHC and NARD to address issues including salary arrears, accommodation disputes, restrictions affecting the association’s secretariat and other administrative concerns.

It said despite subsequent follow-up efforts, including another intervention in June, the issues were not treated with the urgency required.

NARD accused the hospital management of adopting a “combative” and “dismissive” approach that deepened mistrust and eventually led to the indefinite strike.

Welfare concerns

The association said the doctors’ grievances centred on several welfare and workplace issues, including the refusal to provide comprehensive meal coverage for doctors on call, the transfer of identity card costs to employees, unresolved accommodation challenges and the non-payment of some allowances.

Other concerns include the imposition of bench fees on resident doctors from accredited private teaching hospitals undertaking clinical rotations at OAUTHC, as well as what NARD described as a pattern of intimidation and victimisation of resident doctors.

The association also alleged that the hospital management’s response during the strike ultimatum did not accurately reflect discussions held with the doctors, leading members of ARD OAUTHC to reject the response and proceed with the industrial action.

Nationwide action

NARD said the dispute was discussed during its May Ordinary General Meeting in Kano, where delegates raised concerns over the welfare of resident doctors and gave its National Officers’ Committee 21 days to engage relevant stakeholders.

The association said it was unacceptable that the matter was allowed to degenerate into an indefinite strike despite the warning.

They warned that the dispute now threatens patient care, emergency services, residency training and the overall stability of the teaching hospital.

NARD called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to urgently convene a high-level meeting involving all parties to resolve the dispute.

It also urged the ministry to direct the hospital management to address outstanding welfare issues, stop any form of intimidation or victimisation of resident doctors, protect members participating in lawful union activities and establish a monitored framework for implementing any agreements reached.

The association warned that if the dispute remains unresolved within a reasonable time, it would be compelled to declare a nationwide solidarity strike in support of the OAUTHC resident doctors.

Ultimatum

The latest dispute comes as NARD is already locked in a broader industrial dispute with the federal government over unresolved welfare, remuneration and training-related issues affecting resident doctors across the country.

Earlier this month, the association declared a nationwide industrial dispute and issued the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to address demands including the release of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), payment of outstanding salary and promotion arrears, correction of allowance discrepancies, improved welfare for house officers and stronger measures to protect doctors from assaults in hospitals.

The ultimatum, which is now approaching its expiration, followed resolutions reached at the association’s Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) in Kano, where delegates also raised concerns over unresolved welfare issues at several hospitals, including OAUTHC.

At the meeting, NARD specifically warned about the alleged intimidation of resident doctors at the Ile-Ife-based teaching hospital and gave its National Officers’ Committee 21 days to engage relevant stakeholders before considering further action.