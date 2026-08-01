Nigeria’s Samuel Ogazi has secured the country’s 10th gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, producing a brilliant run to claim the men’s 400 metres title in 44.25 seconds.

The national record holder lived up to his billing as one of the favourites, pulling away from the field in the closing stages to cap a remarkable championship for the 20-year-old quarter-miler.

Jereem Richards claimed the silver medal in 44.82s, while Zakithi Nene of South Africa secured bronze in 45.21s.

Ogazi’s victory crowns a dominant campaign that began with a commanding first-round performance, then made history in the semi-finals by clocking 44.52 seconds, the fastest men’s 400m semi-final ever recorded at the Commonwealth Games.

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His gold also continues Nigeria’s impressive resurgence in athletics, after Ezekiel Nathaniel claimed the men’s 400m hurdles title on Friday, becoming the first Nigerian man to win Commonwealth Games gold in the event.

With another gold medal in the kitty, Team Nigeria’s position as Africa’s highest-ranked nation on the Glasgow 2026 medals table is further solidified.

Before Ogazi’s victory, the athletics team had already produced medals through Ezekiel Nathaniel (gold, 400m hurdles), Udodi Onwuzurike (silver, 200m), Jessica Oji (silver, shot put), Kayinsola Ajayi (bronze, 100m), Temitope Adeshina (bronze, high jump), Tobi Amusan (bronze, 100m hurdles), and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (gold, shot put).

Beyond athletics, Nigeria’s gold medals have also come through Esther Nworgu, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Rilwan Idris, Edidiong Umoafia, Onome Didih, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, and Goodness Nwachukwu, highlighting the country’s strength across several sports.

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