The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says two separate fire incidents caused by electrical surges occurred in parts of Lagos on Sunday.

The Head of Public Affairs at LASEMA, Afolabi Olawale, confirmed the incidents in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Olawale said the first incident occurred at FESTAC Town Phase 2, where a single-storey building was engulfed in flames after a conduit wire sparked on the ground floor.

He said the prompt response of the LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service prevented the fire from spreading to the top floor and adjoining buildings.

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“Fortunately, no casualties were recorded during the incident, though household items worth millions of naira were destroyed,” he said.

Mr Olawale said a similar incident occurred at Rev. Ogunbiyi Estate, Ikeja GRA, where an electrical surge in an air conditioning unit caused a fire on one of the upper floors of a duplex.

According to him, neighbours at the estate responded swiftly to contain the fire before the arrival of emergency responders.

“Prompt intervention by residents and emergency responders prevented escalation of the incident, while no injuries or loss of life were recorded,” he said.

He advised residents to exercise caution in the use of electrical equipment and to report emergencies through the state’s toll-free lines.

Mr Olawale urged members of the public to call 112 or 767 in case of emergencies, noting that early reporting would aid prompt response and reduce potential damage.

He added that LASEMA, in collaboration with other responders, had concluded operations at both locations after ensuring the affected areas were safe.

(NAN)