In response to the surging demand for professional medical aesthetic services among Nigerians, CGE Healthcare has launched a new state-of-the-art aesthetic and wellness facility in Lagos.

The facility, situated in Lekki Phase 1, opened its doors on 20 June, offering a comprehensive range of advanced medical aesthetic services and positioning CGE Healthcare at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market.

The launch ceremony featured a facility tour, complimentary consultations, goodwill messages, and a ribbon-cutting led by founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chidinma “Dr Dinma” Akpa, alongside her parents.

The facility sets out to establish a new standard in aesthetic medicine, anchored in clinical excellence, patient safety, and premium aftercare.

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Attendees

Healthcare professionals, industry leaders, celebrities, business executives, and media representatives gathered to mark the occasion, joining family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating what organisers described as a new era of patient-centred care and medical excellence.

Among the guests were Pastor Flourish Peters, Timi Dakolo, Elozonam, Prettymike, Adeife, and Phyna, who received an exclusive tour of the facility’s advanced medical infrastructure, modern treatment suites, and patient-focused recovery spaces, all of which are built to meet global standards.

The guests commended the facility’s commitment to innovation, safety, and quality healthcare delivery.

Feel safe

Speaking at the launch, Dinma outlined the vision driving the facility and its broader significance for healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

For her, the clinic represents far more than a medical centre; it is, in her words, a new home for confidence.

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“CGE Healthcare was built on one simple belief: everyone deserves to feel safe, confident, and cared for. Every detail of this facility was intentionally designed to deliver excellence, compassion, and a patient experience that inspires trust. This is more than a clinic; it is a new home for confidence”, she noted.

The aesthetic surgeon added that she founded CGE Healthcare to bridge the gap between international best practices and locally accessible care.

Dinma further stated that her company aims to provide patients with a trusted environment where safety and quality remain the highest priorities.

The healthcare entrepreneur said CGE Healthcare is setting a new benchmark for aesthetic medicine in Nigeria through the facility.

She added that the company brings together world-class technology, highly trained professionals, and a patient-first approach that places safety, confidence, and exceptional outcomes at its core.