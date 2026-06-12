Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has called for the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State, warning that the victims are enduring severe hardship in captivity.

Mr Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the appeal on Friday during a June 12 protest in Lagos, where demonstrators gathered to decry insecurity, economic hardship and what they described as a declining democratic culture in the country.

The protest, held under the Ikeja Bridge, was later marked by tension after supporters and counter-protesters converged on the same venue, forcing police intervention to prevent a breakdown of order during Democracy Day commemorations.

He stated that the protest was not only about the abducted schoolchildren but also about wider concerns affecting Nigerians, including rising poverty and alleged injustice by security agencies.

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According to him, the continued kidnapping of schoolchildren in Oyo and Borno states reflects a deepening security crisis that must be urgently addressed.

Mr Falana noted that the abducted victims had spent weeks in captivity under harsh conditions.

“Those kids are suffering. No medical attention, no food for them,” he said, adding that Nigerians were, in a broader sense, also “in custody” due to worsening national conditions.

He demanded immediate action from the authorities to secure the release of the victims and their teachers.

Mr Falana’s remarks came against the backdrop of recent mass abductions of schoolchildren that have renewed concerns over insecurity across the country.

Recent abductions

In May, gunmen attacked schools in Ahoro Esinle community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting dozens of pupils and teachers in a coordinated assault that shocked residents of the South-west. Governor Seyi Makinde later disclosed that one of the abducted teachers had been killed, while security agencies arrested several suspects linked to the incident.

The Oyo attack occurred barely a day after another mass kidnapping in Borno State, where armed men raided three schools in Mussa community and whisked away dozens of children, many of them between the ages of two and five. Witnesses said the attackers fled with the children on motorcycles, using them as human shields to deter pursuing security operatives.

The incidents added to a growing list of school abductions that have plagued Nigeria in recent years and provided the backdrop for Mr Falana’s call on the government to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining captives and tackle the country’s worsening security crisis.

Mr Falana also said that one of the abducted teachers had been killed, describing the act as a violent attempt to pressure the government into hastening rescue efforts.

“As you are well aware, a teacher has been beheaded in order to convince the government to move speedily to have those children released,” he said.

The protest

The protest was part of a nationwide mobilisation by a coalition of civil society organisations, trade unions, youth groups, faith-based organisations and other social movements, which had declared June 12 a day of mass action over insecurity and worsening economic hardship.

The coalition, which includes Mr Falana, activist Hassan Taiwo, labour leaders and other civic actors, said the demonstration was meant to press the government to urgently confront insecurity, rising poverty and what it described as policies worsening hardship across the country.

He further condemned what he described as injustice against young Nigerians, including arbitrary arrests along highways, and criticised the level of poverty in the country despite its abundant resources.

Mr Falana noted that Nigeria’s democratic journey remained incomplete, arguing that what exists is not full democracy but civilian rule.

“We also want to thank you for coming out today to mark the June 12 anniversary,” he said. “There is no democracy in Nigeria. What we have is civil rule. The struggle for democracy must continue.”

He thanked protesters and journalists for participating in and covering the demonstration, urging sustained civic engagement on issues of governance and accountability.

The situation at the venue had earlier become tense as a separate group identifying as “Team Nigeria” staged a counter-rally in support of President Bola Tinubu at the same location.

Both groups mounted loudspeakers and music systems, each attempting to assert presence in the space, leading to a brief standoff before security operatives moved in.

Police officers were deployed to restore order and prevent further escalation, while both groups were kept apart to avoid confrontation.

The protest formed part of activities marking June 12 Democracy Day, which has increasingly become a platform for civic groups and activists to raise concerns over insecurity and economic hardship across the country.