The presidency says the controversy over the killing of ISWAP leader Abu-Bilal Al-Mainuki was caused by inaccurate information from the Nigerian military in 2024.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Nigeria and the US announced that a joint military operation led to the killing of the terrorist early on Saturday.

However, the military had announced in 2024 that the same terrorist was killed in an operation.

This led to doubts among many Nigerians, with many questioning how a man killed in 2024 would be killed again in 2026.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In his statement seeking to clarify the controversy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, said the information provided by the military in 2024 was inaccurate.

“However, security officials now clarify that the earlier listing was a case of mistaken identity or misattribution in the fog of sustained counterinsurgency operations. Importantly, intelligence now confirms that the Birnin Gwari theatre was never within Al-Manuki’s established operational sphere, which negates the accuracy of the earlier assessment,” Mr Onanuga wrote.

He said security agencies are, however, sure of the latest killing.

“This time, however, security and military authorities maintain a far higher level of confidence,” he said.

Mr Onanuga urged Nigerians not to doubt the latest information, saying it should not be compared to that of late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, whom the military repeatedly announced had been killed, before he was eventually killed in a battle between two rival terror groups.

Earlier, President Tinubu confirmed the joint operation with the US to kill Mr Al-Mainuki.

“Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism,” the president wrote about two hours after US President Donald Trump made a similar announcement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump announced the killing of the terrorist, a senior Islamic State commander described as the group’s global second-in-command. Mr Trump called the attack a “meticulously planned and very complex mission” carried out in partnership with Nigerian.

Mr Al-Mainuki, according to documents obtained from US registers, was specially designated as a “global terrorist” in 2023. One of the documents traced his origin to Mainok, a town in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State

In his statement, Mr Tinubu said the joint operation dealt a heavy blow to terrorists. He confirmed that the operation was carried out in the Lake Chad Basin area.

“Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

“Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin.”

The Nigerian leader described the operation as a product of successful partnership with the US.

“Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

“I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.”

In his statement, Mr Onanuga reiterated that a lot of inttelligence was gathered before the terrorist was killed.

“The latest operation that targeted Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki represents a validated, intelligence-driven success against a senior figure of the Islamic State network. And in their words, this time, they are “100 per cent certain.”

Read Mr Onanuga’s full statement below.

ON THE KILLING OF ISWAP COMMANDER AL-MANUKI

The needless controversy trailing the reported elimination of Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki—also known as Abu-Mainok or Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described as a senior commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has once again exposed the gulf between the public sceptics and the realities of modern counterterrorism operations.

Doubters of the latest Nigerian-American military successful operation in neutralising the ISWAP leader rushed to question the authenticity of the claim. However, security sources insist that such reactions are premature, unwarranted and not grounded in the full operational context.

It is acknowledged within military and intelligence circles that Al-Manuki’s name had appeared among lists of suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram commanders reportedly killed in 2024 during operations around the Birnin Gwari forest axis in Kaduna State.

However, security officials now clarify that the earlier listing was a case of mistaken identity or misattribution in the fog of sustained counterinsurgency operations. Importantly, intelligence now confirms that the Birnin Gwari theatre was never within Al-Manuki’s established operational sphere, which negates the accuracy of the earlier assessment.

This time, however, security and military authorities maintain a far higher level of confidence.

According to intelligence sources, the latest operation was the result of prolonged Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) efforts, supported by communications monitoring and phone intercepts that reportedly began as far back as December 2025.

The intelligence trail, according to sources familiar with the mission, did not emerge overnight. Rather, it was built over months of persistent tracking, digital surveillance, and human intelligence inputs to map Al-Manuki’s movements across key locations in northern Nigeria.

Security officials disclosed that efforts initially focused on capturing him alive rather than eliminating him. This explains why he was reportedly under surveillance in multiple locations, including Abuja and Maiduguri, up to just days before the final operation.

The coordinated effort suggests that the target had been under sustained pressure, with intelligence units attempting to narrow his movements while avoiding premature exposure of the operation.

Unlike the previous report, security authorities insist that the latest strike was executed with a significantly higher degree of precision, target validation, and multi-source intelligence confirmation.

Officials maintain that multiple layers of verification were applied before authorisation of the final kinetic action, making this operation distinct from earlier incidents in which battlefield assessments later required revision.

In their assessment, “this time, there is no ambiguity.”

Critics have pointed to past cases in global counterterrorism where high-value targets like Abubakar Shekau were wrongly declared killed, only to resurface later. However, security analysts caution against using such historical anomalies to dismiss every confirmed operation.

Indeed, modern counterterrorism history is replete with similar cases of initial uncertainty, particularly in complex environments where insurgent networks operate across difficult terrain and rely heavily on aliases, fragmented identities, and misinformation.

For example, even in the global campaign against ISIS leadership, early reports of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi were later proven incorrect, with his actual death confirmed four years after the first successful killing was announced.

Such cases highlight not failure but rather the evolving, often imperfect nature of intelligence gathering in asymmetric warfare.

Undermining credible joint operations, particularly those involving Nigerian forces and international partners, risks weakening public confidence in ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

They note that Nigeria’s armed forces, working alongside foreign intelligence partners, continue to operate in one of the most complex insurgency environments in the world, where targets often move across borders, adopt multiple identities, and operate within civilian-populated terrain.

Against this backdrop, they say, verification processes are deliberately stringent and multi-layered before public confirmation is made.

While public scrutiny remains an essential part of democratic accountability, security experts caution that premature dismissal of military claims can inadvertently undermine operational morale and strategic messaging.

For now, military authorities remain firm in their position: The latest operation that targeted Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki represents a validated, intelligence-driven success against a senior figure of the Islamic State network. And in their words, this time, they are “100 per cent certain.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 16, 2026